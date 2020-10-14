Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ABC 10News at 5pm Top Stories

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 14:26s - Published
ABC 10News at 5pm Top Stories
News headlines for Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from ABC 10News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

10News

10News RT @ReporterCassie: Getting promoted is about getting your boss to like you. Pearls of wisdom from an SD entrepreneur. @10News https://t.c… 4 minutes ago

ReporterCassie

Cassie Carlisle Getting promoted is about getting your boss to like you. Pearls of wisdom from an SD entrepreneur. @10News https://t.co/BhP0VEfxI3 58 minutes ago

john37724782

John San Diego Police officers babysit after father hospitalized. Stories like this need to get out there 👮‍♂️🇺🇸 https://t.co/Olx4YvROFP 4 days ago

RobyMyers9

Roby Myers @ReporterCassie @Padres Good Evening @ReporterCassie So proud of you!!! Hope you can watch @10News This Morning be… https://t.co/LJSGEAkv1D 5 days ago

RobyMyers9

Roby Myers Hope you'll join us Bright & Dark on @10News This Morning at 5am tomorrow morning for your Saturday Morning Top Sto… https://t.co/S8vRJih5hs 5 days ago

Polisci65774651

Poliscinerd @ggreenwald: Top 10news stories that turned out to be total #Bullshit. #CNN #MSNBC #journalism #Ethics #Fox https://t.co/934FnUJvzY 5 days ago

SHIMAANDKITTEN

SHIMA COODY-POSEY Watch "ABC 10News at 4pm Top Stories" on YouTube https://t.co/p2BBYGIwju 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

San Diegan's leadership course breaks barriers for Black women [Video]

San Diegan's leadership course breaks barriers for Black women

San Diegan's leadership course breaks barriers for Black women

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:10Published
ABC 10News at 4pm Top Stories [Video]

ABC 10News at 4pm Top Stories

News headlines for Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from ABC 10News

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 08:50Published
Wednesday weather and top stories [Video]

Wednesday weather and top stories

The latest from News 5 Cleveland

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:09Published