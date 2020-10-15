HOUSE OF SHADOWS movie clip - You're Not Going Anywhere!

- Plot synopsis: A woman visits the mysterious house she has inherited, hoping to learn more about the deaths of her mother and sister.

Haunted by ghosts, she must uncover the truth behind the curse of the house,or become the next victim.

Starring: Luke Bailey (“Casual+y”), Harriet Madeley (Waking David), Yvonne Mai (“Spy City”), Elena Delia (“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness”)