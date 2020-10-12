Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Positive For Covid-19
University of Alabama's head football Coach Nick Saban has tested positive for Covid-19.
The university made the announcement on Wednesday.
According to CNN, the school's athletic director Greg Byrne also tested positive.
The university said that both men have left campus are in isolation in their homes.
The news comes just three days before the Crimson Tide's conference showdown with visiting Georgia.