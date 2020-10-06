Global  
 

Voter registration deadline looming

Voter registration deadline looming
Counties rush to keep up with new voters amid changing dates.

Florida online voter registration deadline extended after website crash

After Florida's voter registration website failed Monday night, the state's residents will get...
Arizona attorney general appealing extension of voter registration deadline

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is pushing back against a recent court ruling that extends...
Florida Federal Judge Mark Walker Denies Motion To Extend Voter Deadline

US Federal Judge Mark Walker has ruled that he will not extend Florida's voter registration deadline.
TBishUp

Tyler Bishop 🗳 RT @GenevieveReaume: VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Today is the day! Ensure your voice is heard here in Oregon. All the info you need to kno… 1 day ago

Larry_du_Nord

Larry RT @snopes: This isn’t the first time technical problems affected Virginians’ ability to register to vote under a looming deadline. https:/… 1 day ago

CooperPdx

Cooper Realty, llc Today is the last day to register to vote in Oregon! Even if you think you are registered, make sure to verify all… https://t.co/aqNyDEkhwJ 1 day ago

CBS2Boise

CBS2 News Today is the last day Oregon voters can register. https://t.co/Q9CvJAQ72D 1 day ago

KTVL

News 10 First thing's first check your registration status and if you realize you aren't registered to vote here's what to… https://t.co/4le2IU47Cm 2 days ago


Early end ordered to Arizona's voter registration extension [Video]

Early end ordered to Arizona's voter registration extension

The extension had been ordered by a judge after pandemic restrictions led to a decrease in people signing up to vote.

Cut Cable Shuts Down Virginia's Online Voter Registration On Last Day To Register For General Election [Video]

Cut Cable Shuts Down Virginia's Online Voter Registration On Last Day To Register For General Election

An accidentally severed fiber optic cable shut down Virginia's online voter registration system for several hours Tuesday, the last day to register before the November general election, authorities..

Voter registration compromise [Video]

Voter registration compromise

Arizona’s Secretary of State is proposing a compromise settlement to the dispute that extended Arizona’s voter registration deadline for the November election.

