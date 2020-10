Nevada Health Response issues guidance for Halloween, Día de los Muertos Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:32s - Published 2 weeks ago Nevada Health Response issues guidance for Halloween, Día de los Muertos The Nevada Health Response is issuing recommendations and guidance for celebrating Halloween and Día de los Muertos. More: https://www.ktnv.com/news/nevada-health-response-issues-guidance-for-halloween-dia-de-los-muertos 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THEY RECOMMEND KEEPINGGATHERINGS SMALL..AND OUTSIDE WHEN YOU CAN.OFFICIALS ENCOURAGE EVERYONE TOWEAR CLOTH FACE MASKS.AND THEY ARE ENCOURAGINGALTERNATIVES TO TRADITIONALDOOR TO DOOR TRICK-OR-TREATINGTHIS YEAR..TO LIMIT THE POTENTIAL SPREADOF COVID-19.WE HAVE THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT'SGUIDANCE ON OUR WEBSITE K-T-N-VDOT COM.ALSO HAPPENING TODAY...NEVADA'SFIRST LADY..KATHY SISOLAK..ANNOUNCED THE ANNUAL HALLOWEENFESTIVITIES AT THE GOVERNOR'SMANSION ARE CANCELED.







