Pixel 4A 5G Review: A decent mid-range Pixel, but is that enough?

The Pixel 4A fixed a lot of the problems with the Pixel 4, mostly that it was too expensive and it's battery life was lousy.

The Pixel 4A 5G bumps up the screen size and adds 5G support and a wide-angle camera, but it also increases the price enough that the 4A 5G ends up hard to recommend.

The full Pixel 5 is just a few hundred dollars more, and the OnePlus Nord and Galaxy S20 FE offer an arguably more premium experience.

Pick the 4A 5G up on the inevitable holiday sales, or if you just really really need a headphone jack,