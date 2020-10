John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy



John Legend will return to the spotlight at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for his first public appearance since losing his unborn son. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 15 hours ago

Kelly Clarkson, Brandy, BTS Prep For 2020 Billboard Music Awards



This year marks Kelly Clarkson's third time hosting the Billboard Music Awards, and she gives you a look at how all of the stars are prepping for the big night, including Brandy and BTS. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:42 Published 1 day ago