Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Kanye West Shares Fake Election Results On Twitter

Kanye West shared fake election results today on Twitter.

It showed him ahead of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Kentucky.

Early voting began on Tuesday in the southern Bluegrass state, says Business Insider.

"GET THE WEST WING READY !!!" he tweeted alongside a video that showed him celebrating.

The inaccurate results that showed him in third place behind Jo Jorgensen and Brock Pierce.

Local Lexington news outlet Lex 18 confirmed the results were not accurate.


