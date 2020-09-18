YouTube To Remove False Videos About Coronavirus
YouTube announced on Wednesday that it will now be extending current rules about lies.
It is also cracking down on propaganda, and conspiracy theories about the coronavirus.
The efforts also extend to include misinformation about coronavirus vaccines.
Gizmodo says the video giant now says it prohibits false content about coronavirus vaccines.
They will not allow videos that contradict expert consensus from local health authorities.