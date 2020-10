Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:44s - Published 1 week ago

CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS.AS A RESULT, THE DEBATE WASEVENTUALLY CANCELED.WITH ELECTION DAY AROUND THECORNER... THINGS CAN GET PRETTYHECTIC.

SOME OF YOU MAY BEVOTING FOR THE FIRST TIMEEVER... AND SOME MAY JUST BECONFUSED ON HOW THE VOTINGPROCESS WORKS.

FOX 4’S NOELANIMATHEWS IS MAKING SURE YOU AREPREPARED WITH A VOTER CHECKLIST.LKLIVE INTRO:"IF YOU’RE PLANNING TO VOTE INELECTION 2020, THERE ARE THINGSYOU NEED TO KNOW IN ORDER TOCAST YOUR BALLOT."VO:STARTING WITH WHERE YOU CAN GOVOTE.VISIT FLORIDA’S DEPARTMENT OFSTATE WEBSITE..

SCAN THE TOPMENU BAR..

ON THE NEXT PAGE, SCROLL DOWNAND SELECT THE OPTION CALLED"VOTER INFORMATION LOOKUP".ALL VOTERS SHOULD BE ABLE TOFIND THEIR POLLING LOCATION BYENTERING THEIR NAME AND BIRTHDATE.IF YOU DON'T HAVE ACCESS TO ACOMPUTER OR HAVING TROUBLELOGGING ON, CONTACT YOUR COUNTYELECTIONS OFFICE FOR HELP.BE SURE TO CHECK THE DATES ANDHOURS OF YOUR POLLING PLACE INCASE THEY'VE CHANGED.BEFORE HEADING TO THE POLLS..MAKE SURE YOU HAVE THE PROPERDOCUMENTATION.YOUR FLORIDA DRIVER'S LICENSE ORSTATE IDENTIFICATION WILLSUFFICE...YOU CAN ALSO USE ONE OF THESEFORMS OF IDENTIFICATION LISTEDHERE.IF YOU CAN'T PROVIDE ANY OFTHESE DOCUMENTS, YOU CAN STILLVOTE USING A PROVISIONAL BALLOT.THIS WILL REQUIRE YOUR SIGNATUREON YOUR BALLOT AND IT MUSTREASONABLY MATCH THE SIGNATUREIN YOUR VOTER REGISTRATIONRECORDS.IF YOU NEED TO UPDATE YOURSIGNATURE BEFORE YOU VOTE... YOUCAN DO SO BY FILLING OUT AFLORIDA VOTER REGISTRATION FORMYOUR COUNTY ELECTIONS OFFICE.