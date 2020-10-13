Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rules for poll watching on election day

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Rules for poll watching on election day
Rules for poll watching on election day in Clark County.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sweetadelinevt

Sarah Betancourt RT @SWINTERSMITH: My curious colleague @ebherwick3 is kicking***at helping Mass. voters understand the rules and logistics of this year'… 4 hours ago

levinecarrie

Carrie Levine RT @eddieperezTX: Poll watching has long been a way for parties & outside groups to monitor voting — but observers have to be certified in… 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

US election polls: Trump cuts Biden's poll lead to nine points [Video]

US election polls: Trump cuts Biden's poll lead to nine points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Advance voting underway in Douglas County [Video]

Advance voting underway in Douglas County

Wednesday was the first day Kansans could cast a ballot in the presidential election. There was a steady flow of advance voters at a satellite poll in south Lawrence.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:21Published
Voters Across North Texas Line Up To Cast Their Ballots Early [Video]

Voters Across North Texas Line Up To Cast Their Ballots Early

Voters Across North Texas Line Up To Cast Their Ballots Early

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:25Published