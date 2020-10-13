Rules for poll watching on election day

Sarah Betancourt RT @SWINTERSMITH: My curious colleague @ebherwick3 is kicking***at helping Mass. voters understand the rules and logistics of this year'… 4 hours ago
Carrie Levine RT @eddieperezTX: Poll watching has long been a way for parties & outside groups to monitor voting — but observers have to be certified in… 8 hours ago
US election polls: Trump cuts Biden's poll lead to nine pointsA look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.
Advance voting underway in Douglas CountyWednesday was the first day Kansans could cast a ballot in the presidential election. There was a steady flow of advance voters at a satellite poll in south Lawrence.
Voters Across North Texas Line Up To Cast Their Ballots EarlyVoters Across North Texas Line Up To Cast Their Ballots Early