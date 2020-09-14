Global  
 

LSU-Florida game postponed due to COVID-19

Certainly not the only game COVID-19 messed up today as Saturday’s SEC showdown between LSU and Florida has been postponed.

- certainly not the only game - covid-19 messed up, today... as- saturday's s-e-c showdown - between l-s-u and florida... ha- been post-poned.- the gators had a massive- outbreak, this week... having 2- players test positive... as wel- as two assistant- coaches... which would've left- them with less than 50- scholarship players... against- the tigers.

- the game has been tentatively - rescheduled, for december - 12th... which is the last - regular season game on the- schedule... - for both teams. - from july to october... the - florida program recorded just 1- positive cases.




