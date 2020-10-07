Global  
 

Amy Coney Barrett Refuses To Confirm If She Believes Climate Change Is Real

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Amy Coney Barrett has dodged Democrats’ questions all week on policy matters.

Her silence has been defeaning for some during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.

But on Wednesday, she took it a step further and refused to discuss whether climate change is real.

Kamala Harris asked Barrett if she believed in other scientifically proven facts before bringing up climate change.

“Yes, I do accept that COVID-19 is infectious,” Barrett said with a chuckle.


