Norwell's Maiah Shelton signs with Bethel

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Norwell senior basketball player Maiah Shelton signed with Bethel to continue her athletic career on Wednesday.

In 20-21... final stop comes in ossian... signing day at norwell...and senior basketball standout maiah shelton will be taking her talents to bethel to continue her athletic career...as a junior last season, shelton stuffed the stat sheet averaging nearly 15 points, 7 boards, and 2 and a half assists and steals per game... helping the knights to a 22-5 record, their second n-e-8 title in three years and their first sectional crown since 20- 17..

Maiah plans to study nursing..

