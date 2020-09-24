Saints kicker named Special Teams Player of the Week

Global  
 

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his role in the team’s 30-27 overtime victory against the LA Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Las - vegas stadium.- - new orleans saints kicker wil - lutz has been named n-f-c - special teams player of the - week... for his role in the - team's 30-27 overtime victory,- against the l-a - chargers... on monday night - - - - football.

Lutz was 3-3, on extr- points... and 3-3, on field - goals... of 48... - 53... and 36 yards... the last- one being the game-winner, in - overtime... to send the saints- into the bye week... with a 3-2- record.

