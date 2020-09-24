Saints kicker named Special Teams Player of the Week

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 days ago

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his role in the team’s 30-27 overtime victory against the LA Chargers on Monday Night Football.

