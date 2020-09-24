Saints kicker named Special Teams Player of the Week
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his role in the team’s 30-27 overtime victory against the LA Chargers on Monday Night Football.
