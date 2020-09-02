Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2024 Super Bowl in New Orleans moving to 2025 due to Mardi Gras

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
2024 Super Bowl in New Orleans moving to 2025 due to Mardi Gras

2024 Super Bowl in New Orleans moving to 2025 due to Mardi Gras

For some reason, the National Football League is under the impression that it might not be a good idea to host the Super Bowl in New Orleans on the same week as Mardi Gras.

- for some reason... the national- football league - is under the impression... that- it might not be a good idea to- host the super bowl, in new - orleans... on the same week as- mardi gras... and they might be- right... who knows.

- either way... the big game in - the big easy is being moved,- from 20-- 24... to 20-25... as a result o- the league's new 17-game- schedule, - in future years.- as it turns out... adding a gam- would've created a- conflict between super bowl wee- and fat tuesday... so - wiser heads prevailed... and- gave new orleans super- bowl 59..

Instead of 58.- the mercedes-benz superdome is- currently undergoing a- multi-million renovation... and- has hosted more super bowls - than any other venue... with- seven.- this year's big game will be- played, in tampa bay... while - the - 20-24 date remains open... but- could go to the new




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Super Bowl host changes: New Orleans moved from 2024 to 2025 due to Mardi Gras, Vegas reportedly makes '24 bid

NFL Super Bowl changes: New Orleans moved to 2025 due to Mardi Gras, Las Vegas reportedly places bid...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •CBS Sports



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nightly crowds on Main Street St. Charles in Missouri look more like Mardi Gras [Video]

Nightly crowds on Main Street St. Charles in Missouri look more like Mardi Gras

Video shot over the weekend of Main Street in St. Charles looked like it might have been a college game night at Mizzou or Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:31Published
Shannon Sharpe predicts a Chiefs vs. Saints matchup in Super Bowl LV | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe predicts a Chiefs vs. Saints matchup in Super Bowl LV | UNDISPUTED

In less than 24 hours, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs begin their quest for back-to-back Super Bowls as they kick off the season against the Houston Texans. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:54Published
Clay Travis: Saints have a tough division with Bucs, but I like their chances at the Super Bowl | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis: Saints have a tough division with Bucs, but I like their chances at the Super Bowl | FOX BET LIVE

Alvin Kamara is reportedly set to return to practice with the New Orleans Saints amid trade rumors. Clay Travis explains why he believes the New Orleans Saints have all the personnel needed to have a..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:26Published