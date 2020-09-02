2024 Super Bowl in New Orleans moving to 2025 due to Mardi Gras

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 weeks ago

For some reason, the National Football League is under the impression that it might not be a good idea to host the Super Bowl in New Orleans on the same week as Mardi Gras.

- for some reason... the national- football league - is under the impression... that- it might not be a good idea to- host the super bowl, in new - orleans... on the same week as- mardi gras... and they might be- right... who knows.

- either way... the big game in - the big easy is being moved,- from 20-- 24... to 20-25... as a result o- the league's new 17-game- schedule, - in future years.- as it turns out... adding a gam- would've created a- conflict between super bowl wee- and fat tuesday... so - wiser heads prevailed... and- gave new orleans super- bowl 59..

Instead of 58.- the mercedes-benz superdome is- currently undergoing a- multi-million renovation... and- has hosted more super bowls - than any other venue... with- seven.- this year's big game will be- played, in tampa bay... while - the - 20-24 date remains open... but- could go to the new