St. Joseph Health Department hosts free flu vaccine clinic (10-14-20)

Residents lined up their cars this morning at krug park to receive their annual flu shot.

<<<(reporter: danielle sachse) sot: connie werner, clinic supervisor at the st.

Joseph health department "today has actually gone fantastic."sot: carol eiviens, st.

Joseph resident "it was a good experience, it was fast.

They said it minutes.

I think it was even less.

So i think it was very well organized."administering 170 flu shots within the first hour sot: connie werner, clinic supervisor at the st.

Joseph health department "we've had a great turnout.

Our staff is being as efficient as we can and we're trying to get this resource out to the community."

The st.

Joseph health department and fire department teamed up to host the event at krug park, distributing 234 total flu shots to the community.

Sot: connie werner, clinic supervisor at the st.

Joseph health department "we want to get as many people vaccinated as we can.

Flu vaccines to us are important every year.

This is something that does kill people every year.

But even more so this year."

Sot: carol eiviens, st.

Joseph resident "it's very important.

I think people should very much consider getting the flu shot even if they haven't previously."the health department said that getting the flu vaccine every year is critical,but even more so this year, as covid-19 continues to spread throughout the nation.

Sot: connie werner, clinic supervisor at the st.

Joseph health department "covid is wreaking havoc, and the one thing that it mimicks is the flu," "so, for the safety of yourself and the community, the one thing we can do is get that vaccine to try and prevent the flu.

The flu symptoms are not going to be distinguishable like covid symptoms, so to try and keep yourself as healthy as possible, it's very important to try and get that flu vaccine."connie werner saying--she does not care where you get the flu shot,--she wants you to have that protection.sot: connie werner, clinic supervisor at the st.

Joseph health department "but it's up to the community to choose to come out to us and get that flu vaccine."

Sot: carol eiviens, st.

Joseph resident "oh!

Everyone should come out and get their flu shot through the health department.

They do a great job."reporting in st.

Joseph, danielle sachse, kq2 if you do not have insurance or your insurance does not cover a flu shot, the health department does have the vaccine available that is free of charge.their offices are open from eight to eleven a-m, and one to four p-m,