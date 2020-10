Ohio reports 2,039 new COVID-19 cases, single largest spike in cases since pandemic began Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:43s - Published 1 minute ago Ohio reports 2,039 new COVID-19 cases, single largest spike in cases since pandemic began The Ohio Department of Health reported 2,039 new COVID-19 cases in the state today, bringing the total number of cases to 173,665. It is the largest spike in single day cases reported since the start of the pandemic. 0

