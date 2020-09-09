Global  
 

Mask exemption for mask mandate in St. Joseph (10-14-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Mask exemption for mask mandate in St. Joseph (10-14-20)
Mask exemption for mask mandate in St. Joseph (10-14-20)

Leaders giving the school district an out with st.

Joseph's the mask mandate... kq2's chris roush explains how athletes participating in winter sports competitions will be exempt... &lt;&lt;alan... with the city giving indoor athletics an exception to wearing masks... for sports like basketball and wrestling..

It gives the st.

Joseph school district a little bit more room to operate... school district officials saying the district already follows the mask mandate..

In fact... volleyball... been competing in masks this season... so the district already knew a little bit about how indoor sports might work this winter... but with this exception for active competitors in basketball and wrestling..

It helps them out a lot... school districts officals also saying they're working on figuring up a plan for fans and spectators for indoor sports... if you recall... there were already restrictions across the suburban and midland empire conferences this fall for outdoor sports... the current mask mandate will run until november 16th... reporting in studio..

Chris roush..

Kq2 sports...>> the missouri




