Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 days ago

Tomorrow on waay 31 morning news.

New information -- nick saban is fighting the coronavirus tonight.

The alabama head football coach made the announcement today.

He says he doens't have symptoms... and that's putting many alabama fans at ease.

Waay 31 sports director lynden blake has more on coach saban's positive test and his condition.

Nick saban, tested positive for covid-19 this afternoon after routine tests before alabama's practice.

But the legendary coach is trying to continue the game plan as normal as possible.

Ya know, since its a two versus three matchup against georgia this weekend in tuscaloosa.

Pkg: nick saban tested positive for covid-19 wednesday, but says he's asymtomatic.

"i feel fine, i felt fine, i was surprised by this."

Coach found out before practice.

So he led his number two ranked team through drills via zoom.

"i watched practice today, manager had the phone, if i wanted the play repeated, i said repeat that, player just messed up."

Saban wants to continue prepping for georgia as if he was on the field with his players.

"i'll have normal meetings tomorrow, everything will be on zoom.

We will continue to do this, sark will take over in my absense."

Saban adds offensive coordinator steve sarkisian will still run the offense saturday.

The zoom press conference wednesday night was still a lot of football talk because saban says as long as he isn't showing symptoms, his main priorty is getting the team ready to play.

"you know can the players still go out, focus on the game.

It's a big game for them."

As far as saban's role saturday, he says he's still figuring it out.

But in nick saban fashion, he's continuing to trust his process.

"and we just got to go from there, if we lose a player, it's like the same thing."

On cam: saban says there hasn't been a spike in player cases.

Coach added he's worn his mask done everything by the book.

Besides a coach, he's a grandpa, father and husband, he just said he hopes coronavirus doesn't affect them.