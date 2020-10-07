BS Report: October 14th

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 7 minutes ago

After an eye-opening win against Tennessee the Dawgs are headed to face Alabama.

Before we get to the b-s report about the u-g-a / bama game, we have some breaking news.

According to the ap wires, alabama's head coach nick saban has tested positive for covid-19, but has no symptoms. the ap also reports the athletic director, greg bryne, also tested positive.

Right now, the game will still be played saturday night at 8.

Now, here's 41nbc's bill shanks with more on the upcoming game this weekend.