BS Report: October 14th

Video Credit: WMGT
After an eye-opening win against Tennessee the Dawgs are headed to face Alabama.

Bill Shanks takes a look at Georgia from both sides of the ball and examines if they're ready for the Tide.

C1 3 b13 forecast from the 41nbc storm center intro before we get to the b-s report about the u-g-a / bama game, we have some breaking news.

According to the ap wires, alabama's head coach nick saban has tested positive for covid-19, but has no symptoms. the ap also reports the athletic director, greg bryne, also tested positive.

Right now, the game will still be played saturday night at 8.

Now, here's 41nbc's bill shanks with more on the upcoming game this weekend.




Afghan War Casualty Report: October 2020

At least 53 pro-government forces and 37 civilians have been killed in October so far.
NYTimes.com - Published

Lily James Report About Her & Matt Smith Emerged Days Before Dominic West Photos

Just days before the photos of married The Affair actor Dominic West kissing Lily James emerged,...
Just Jared - Published

Daily Crunch: Big tech responds to antitrust report

The major tech platforms push back against the House antitrust report, Google Assistant gets a...
TechCrunch - Published


Power outage: 'Technical committee will audit,' assures Maha Energy Minister [Video]

Power outage: 'Technical committee will audit,' assures Maha Energy Minister

Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai on October 12 due to electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs. It also disrupted train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:39Published
Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 5-9 [Video]

Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 5-9

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 5 and Friday, October 9, presented by..

Credit: WMGTPublished
State Senate GOP Blames Dems For Floyd Riots [Video]

State Senate GOP Blames Dems For Floyd Riots

A new report puts the blame for the unrest following George Floyd’s death on state and city leaders, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:36).WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 13, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:36Published