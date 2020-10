CU Hoops To Play Utah in Season Opener in Sioux Falls Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:59s - Published 5 days ago CU Hoops To Play Utah in Season Opener in Sioux Falls Creighton men's basketball will face Utah in its season opener in Sioux Falls, SD. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BEGINNINGOFFICIAL PRACTICETODAY...THE JAYS ALSOANNOUNCINGTHEIR FIRST GAMEOF THE SEASON...C-U WILL FACEUTAH WEDNESDAYNOVEMBER 25THAS PART OF ATHREE DAY, EIGHTTEAMTOURNAMENT INSIOUX FALLS,SOUTH DAKOTA...HERE'S THEBRACKET....EACH TEAM GETSTHREE GAMES...CREIGHTONTAKING THE COURTTHANKSGIVING EVEAT SIX P-M AGAINSTTHE UTES ONESPN-2...THE JAYS COULDGET FORMER M-V-C RIVAL WICHITASTATE ONTHANKSGIVING...THE TOURNEYTITLE GAME SETFOR BLACK FRIDAY...MCDERMOTT: IT'S ATOUGH WAY TO OPENTHE SEASONWITHOUT QUESTION.BUT THEOPPORTUNITY TO GETTHREE QUALITYGAMES WAS TOOGOOD FOR US TOPASS UP.IT'S TWO AND A HALFHOURS FROM OURCAMPUS.I DON'T KNOW THATTHEY'RE GOING TOALLOW A LOT OFFANS IN.BUT THE FANS THEYWILL LET IN,HOPEFULLY SOME OFOUR PEOPLE CAN GETUP THERE.IT'S ONE OF THEBETTER FIELDS INCOLLEGE BASKETBALLAND I THINK IT'LL BEREALLY GOOD FOR US.MCDERMOTT ALSOSAYINGCREIGHTON'SGAME AT K-U STILLON FOR NOWLIKELY ONDECEMBER 8TH ...THE JAYS STILLTRYING TOSCHEDULE A GAMEAGAINSTNEBRASKA...SEVERAL





