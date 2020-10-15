Sheriff Quarantining

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 weeks ago

Sheriff Jim Hammond talks about his quarantining after testing positive for Covid-19.

Hamilton county sheriff jim hammond has tested positive for covid-19 and is quarantining.

He got tested today, after learning he had been in direct contact with someone who had the virus.

Even though the sheriff tested positive, he's currently asymptomatic.

The sheriff has told his staff that if they were close to him and they felt like they need to be tested to do so.

> "i have quarantined by chief deputy has quarantined himself because he and i work so closely together.

As i said my chief of staff is already in he hospital.

The rest of the staff we're short staffed but they will be zooming as well.

So do not see that this will any rate interrupt business as ususal."

As a precaution, contact tracing is underway for those who've been in contact with hammond - including his family, friends, and coworkers.

