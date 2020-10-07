Global  
 

Financial Focus for October 14

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Published
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Walmart will not be having a typical Black Friday sale this year.

Instead, the retailer is opting for several sale days calling it Deals for Days.

It will start on Nov.

4 and be in-store (store occupancy limited) and online.

This holiday shopping season more Americans plan to use a store credit card.

A recent survey found 44% of Americans plan to use these types of credits cards this year.

