San Francisco Zoo Officials, Police Search For Missing Lemur

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:32s - Published
San Francisco Police are investigating after someone broke into the lemur habitat at the San Francisco Zoo and took Maki, a 21-year-old lemur.

Joe Vazquez reports.

(10/14/20)


Maki is housed in the San Francisco Zoo's lemur habitat, the largest such outdoor space in the U.S.,...
