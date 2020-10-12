San Francisco Zoo Officials, Police Search For Missing Lemur
San Francisco Police are investigating after someone broke into the lemur habitat at the San Francisco Zoo and took Maki, a 21-year-old lemur.
Joe Vazquez reports.
(10/14/20)
