Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:52s - Published
John Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh in Tampa, Florida, on October 12th, according to official records.


John Cena Marries Shay Shariatzadeh in Private Ceremony, Marriage License Filed

John Cena is a MARRIED MAN -- tying the knot with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Tampa, Florida...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •UpworthyJust Jared


John Cena ties the knot with lady love Shay

Wrestler turned actor John Cena has tied the knot with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh after a year of...
IndiaTimes - Published


