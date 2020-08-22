|
|
|
John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh
Video Credit: Bang Media
- Duration: 00:52s - Published
John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh
John Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh in Tampa, Florida, on October 12th, according to official records.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|