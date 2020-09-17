Work on Zojila Tunnel to begin today

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and requested people who came in his contact recently to follow protocol. His office said the minister is in Nagpur and has slight fever. "Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive," Gadkari tweeted. "I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he added.
Harvesting season of paddy crop is likely to give a boost to the agricultural sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Harvesting process is underway in various district of the valley including Srinagar, Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Pulwama and Ganderbal. Farmers in Srinagar are harvesting their golden-coloured paddy in traditional style as they expect quality crop this year. The climatic conditions have also been in favour of farmers as it benefitted the paddy production in the valley. Local labourers are getting more employment as due the pandemic; labourers from other states were not available this year.
While addressing a joint press conference in Srinagar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, "3 teachers of a school booked under Public Safety Act (PSA). We have also taken action under Section 107 CrPC against six teachers." "The school is affiliated to Jamaat-e-Islami. If needed, action will be taken against the institution," IGP Kashmir added.
The preparations for upcoming election are in full swing in Leh as Ladakh will witness it's first-ever election after it became UT. Political parties have started their campaigns for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh elections. Posters of candidates of different parties were seen in Leh. Ladakh was part of J-K state when last elections were held here in 2015.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 12 inaugurated 8 bridges in Leh. Border Road Organization Chief Engineer, Vijayak said that the newly inaugurated Nimmu Bridge will improve Army's strategic movement and will make economic benefits for locals. BRO Chief Engineer said, "Earlier Bridge could bear 24 tonnes weight. Nimmu Bridge can bear 70 tonnes. It's one of three new bridges which made all bridges on NH-I, 70-tonne load-bearing bridges. It improves Army's strategic movements and makes potential economic benefits for locals." Vijayak further informed that 7 other bridges have also been inaugurated. "7 other bridges have also been inaugurated today. Of these, 1 is on the road which connects Leh to Manali, 2 bridges are on the road to the Siachen base camp while 1 in the Kargil district and 1 on the Daulat Beg Oldie road," he added.