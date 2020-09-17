Work on Zojila Tunnel to begin today

Newly inaugurated Nimmu bridge will improve Army's strategic movements: BRO Chief Engineer



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 12 inaugurated 8 bridges in Leh. Border Road Organization Chief Engineer, Vijayak said that the newly inaugurated Nimmu Bridge will improve Army's strategic movement and will make economic benefits for locals. BRO Chief Engineer said, "Earlier Bridge could bear 24 tonnes weight. Nimmu Bridge can bear 70 tonnes. It's one of three new bridges which made all bridges on NH-I, 70-tonne load-bearing bridges. It improves Army's strategic movements and makes potential economic benefits for locals." Vijayak further informed that 7 other bridges have also been inaugurated. "7 other bridges have also been inaugurated today. Of these, 1 is on the road which connects Leh to Manali, 2 bridges are on the road to the Siachen base camp while 1 in the Kargil district and 1 on the Daulat Beg Oldie road," he added.

