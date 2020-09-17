Global  
 

Work on Zojila Tunnel to begin today

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will virtually initiate 'first blast' of Zojila Tunnel project today (October 15).

The tunnel on NH-1 connects Srinagar and Leh through Drass and Kargil.

14.5 km tunnel will provide all weather connectivity between Drass, Kargil, Leh and Srinagar.


