U.S. pauses Eli Lilly antibody drug trial over safety concern

U.S. pauses Eli Lilly antibody drug trial over safety concern

U.S. pauses Eli Lilly antibody drug trial over safety concern

Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment similar to one taken by U.S. President Donald Trump has been paused because of a safety concern.

