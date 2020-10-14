‘We have to act’: France’s Macron orders curfews to contain COVID

Polished diamonds of Surat shine amid COVID crisis



Despite pandemic, prices of polished diamond are on the rise. This is good news for the Surat diamond industry. Prices of polished gems have surged after a long gap of more than five years. Surat diamantaires have voluntarily banned the import of rough diamonds for two months to clear their inventories. Now about 70% of units have reopened post-lockdown while manufacturing capacity is below 60%. Against increasing demand, traders are unable to supply due to shortage of goods in the market.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18 Published on January 1, 1970