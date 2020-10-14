Global  
 

‘We have to act’: France’s Macron orders curfews to contain COVID

'We have to act': France's Macron orders curfews to contain COVID

‘We have to act’: France’s Macron orders curfews to contain COVID

French leader orders nighttime curfews for Paris and eight other French cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.


Covid-19 coronavirus: Europe's new rules - curfews, circuit-breakers and bar closures

 France is imposing 9pm to 6am curfews on nine cities including Paris, Emmanuel Macron announced, as Europe struggles to stem spiralling coronavirus infection..
Covid-19 coronavirus: France's Macron reinstating state of emergency

 France will impose a nightly curfew on almost one third of the population to combat spiking coronavirus cases.President Emmanuel Macron said a new national..
 Notably, all the cinema halls in the district have remained shut for about eight months due to the COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown imposed by the government in..
Study reveals world's most walkable cities

 Walking improves health and cuts pollution but most cities still dominated by cars, says report The world’s most walkable cities include London, Paris, Bogotá..
France is set to unveil new measures on Wednesday amid reports a curfew could be imposed in Paris.

