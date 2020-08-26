Global  
 

Polished diamonds of Surat shine amid COVID crisis

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Despite pandemic, prices of polished diamond are on the rise.

This is good news for the Surat diamond industry.

Prices of polished gems have surged after a long gap of more than five years.

Surat diamantaires have voluntarily banned the import of rough diamonds for two months to clear their inventories.

Now about 70% of units have reopened post-lockdown while manufacturing capacity is below 60%.

Against increasing demand, traders are unable to supply due to shortage of goods in the market.


Surat Surat Metropolis in Gujarat, India

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

