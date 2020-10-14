Global  
 

Rain wreaks havoc in Telangana: 30 dead in the state with 15 in Hyderabad alone|Oneindia News

As heavy rains wreaked havoc in Telangana, 30 people have died across the state turning the roads into rivers with cars completely submerged and flowing on the streets.

Atleast 15 of the total deaths were reported from Hyderabad alone where even a 2-month-old baby lost his life due to the collapse of a compound wall on 10 houses in one of the low lying areas of the city.

In horrifying visuals from Hyderabad, a man was seen being swept away on the road.

Two people who managed to find shelter on a nearby elevated path, could be seen watching helplessly as the man was dragged away by the current.


