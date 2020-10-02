Billie Eilish slams body shamers after being criticized for tank top outfit

Meet the German woman with hair 5ft 10in long



A 5ft 8in security guard from Germany who has not seen a hairdresser in 15years now has 'Rapunzel' locks are two inches longer than she is. The amazing5ft 10in mane is a massive hit on Instagram, where Stefanie Classen's photos -taken by her boyfriend Ralph Kopitz, 29, an IT technician - have attracted2,000 followers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published on January 1, 1970