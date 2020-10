Mahakavi Akkitham, Malayalam literature's great, passes away | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:24s - Published 6 minutes ago Mahakavi Akkitham, Malayalam literature's great, passes away | Oneindia News Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri has passed away aged 94 at a private hospital. He was admitted 2 days ago after his health failed. He is the last malayali poet to have been called 'mahakavi' or great poet and is remembered for introducing “meaningful modernism” in Malayalam poetry several decades ago. #MalayaliPoet #Akkitham #Mahakavi 0

