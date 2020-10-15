SC refuses to entertain Republic TV's plea, says 'approach Bombay HC'|Oneindia News

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea by Republic TV challenging the Mumbai police investigation into the TRP scam.

A three-judge bench headed by justice DY Chandrachud asked the channel to move the Bombay high court first before approaching Supreme Court.

The Durga Puja is all set to turn into a political battlefield again with the TMC and the BJP locking horns.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has had the first mover advantage.

In an apalling incident, a 35 year-old woman in Haryana was forced to live in subhuman conditions for the past one and a half years, locked in a toilet by her husband, in the Rishpur village of Panipat district.

In a shocking incident, a traffic policeman was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 400 metres after he tried to stop the vehicle which was speeding on a busy road in Delhi.

