Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s
Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels

Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels

Two U.S. nationals have been released from captivity by Houthi rebels in Yemen, in what may have been a prisoner swap for some 250 Yemenis..

Gloria Tso reports.


Houthi Rebels Free 2 American Hostages

 Sandra Loli and Mikael Gidada were freed in an agreement with the United States and Oman that allowed 200 Houthi fighters to return to war-ravaged Yemen.
NYTimes.com

Fighting between gov't forces, Houthi rebels rages in northern Yemen

 Fighting between the Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels intensified on Saturday in the northern province of al-Jawf. Abduh Mijally, the government..
WorldNews

Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Drone Launched by Houthi Rebels, Reports Say

 The development comes following last week's escalation in the long-standing Yemen conflict between forces loyal to the government and Houthi rebels. The..
WorldNews
Yemen gov’t, Houthis agree to exchange over 1,000 prisoners [Video]

Yemen gov’t, Houthis agree to exchange over 1,000 prisoners

Yemen’s warring sides agree to exchange more than 1,000 prisoners during UN-sponsored talks in Switzerland.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:31

US hostages released in Yemen 'prisoner swap'

 It comes as more than 200 Yemenis are allowed to fly back to rebel-controlled Sanaa from Oman.
BBC News

Today in History for October 12th

 Highlights of this day in history: Columbus lands in Americas; USS Cole bombed in Yemen; Soviet leader Khrushchev bangs shoe at UN; Blast rips Bali nightclub;..
USATODAY.com

