Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:01s - Published
Two U.S. nationals have been released from captivity by Houthi rebels in Yemen, in what may have been a prisoner swap for some 250 Yemenis..
Gloria Tso reports.
