Global Handwashing Day: CM Yogi launches hygiene awareness campaign

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a campaign about hygiene awareness on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day.

#HathDhonaRokeCorona social media campaign was also launched to keep COVID-19 at bay.


Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India

Global Handwashing Day Global Handwashing Day Campaign to motivate and mobilize people around the world to improve their handwashing habits


Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

