Global Handwashing Day: CM Yogi launches hygiene awareness campaign

Gonda acid attack case: Accused injured in encounter with police



An accused in the Gonda acid attack injured in an encounter with the police in Colonelganj area. He is taken to the hospital. Three minor girls were attacked with some chemicals on their faces while they were sleeping in their house in Gonda. CMO announced that CM Yogi Adityanath has directed for strict action against culprits in the chemical attack incident on three minor sisters in Gonda. The CM has instructed district administration to provide them immediate financial aid and ensure proper treatment.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:49 Published on January 1, 1970