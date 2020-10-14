Global Handwashing Day: CM Yogi launches hygiene awareness campaign

An accused in the Gonda acid attack injured in an encounter with the police in Colonelganj area. He is taken to the hospital. Three minor girls were attacked with some chemicals on their faces while they were sleeping in their house in Gonda. CMO announced that CM Yogi Adityanath has directed for strict action against culprits in the chemical attack incident on three minor sisters in Gonda. The CM has instructed district administration to provide them immediate financial aid and ensure proper treatment.
Pollution levels in Uttar Pradesh surge every year in winter season. Air quality in Agra is in 'poor' category. Thick blanket of smog enveloped Taj Mahal. Last year, air purifiers were deployed at Taj Mahal to combat pollution.
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to resume inter-state bus service from on October 14. The bus service was suspended for nearly seven months to curb the spread of COVID-19. Inter-state bus service will completely resume in phases. In the first phase, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is running buses on 25 routes. Services resumed on routes of neigbouring states. COVID-19 protocols are being followed in buses.