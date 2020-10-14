Global  
 

Post Malone big winner at delayed Billboard Music Awards

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Post Malone was the big winner at the delayed Billboard Music Awards, takinghome nine gongs including top artist.


Demi Lovato's 'Vote' Message Muzzled By NBC During Billboard Awards

 Demi Lovato performed her new song with a message for viewers to "VOTE" ... but when it aired on NBC ... the network muzzled her message. Lovato took the stage..
TMZ.com

John Legend dedicates emotional Billboard Music Awards performance to Chrissy Teigen after pregnancy loss

 Just weeks after suffering a pregnancy loss, John Legend returned to the stage during the Billboard Music Awards for an emotional performance.
USATODAY.com

John Legend Performs Tribute at the Billboard Music Awards

 John Legend's first time onstage since he and Chrissy Teigen's third child died -- moments after a premature birth -- was as moving and heartwrenching as you'd..
TMZ.com
John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy [Video]

John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy

John Legend will return to the spotlight at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for his first public appearance since losing his unborn son.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Post Malone, Kelly Clarkson, BTS set for Billboard Awards

Post Malone will celebrate his 16 whopping nominations at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with a...
CTV News - Published


Post Malone wins 9 prizes at Billboard Music Awards [Video]

Post Malone wins 9 prizes at Billboard Music Awards

Post Malone won big at the Billboard Music Awards, taking home nine prizes, including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:20Published
Here are the top highlights from the socially-distanced 2020 Billboard Music Awards [Video]

Here are the top highlights from the socially-distanced 2020 Billboard Music Awards

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards delivered some big moments after being delayed over 5 months and relocated to Los Angeles due to the pandemic.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:17Published
2020 Billboard Music Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | Billboard News [Video]

2020 Billboard Music Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | Billboard News

2020 Billboard Music Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 04:16Published