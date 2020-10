Lorenzo's Locks: The 3 best bets you should consider for NFL Week 6 Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:52s - Published 3 days ago Lorenzo's Locks: The 3 best bets you should consider for NFL Week 6 SportsPulse: Lorenzo is on a roll, like a Derrick Henry stiff arm kind of roll. He provides his three best bets for Week 6 in the NFL. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend