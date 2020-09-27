John Cena reportedly marries in Florida

Global  
 

Wrestler and actor John Cena has reportedly quietly married his fiancee, Shay Shariatzadeh, in Florida.


John Cena Marries Shay Shariatzadeh in Private Ceremony, Marriage License Filed

 John Cena is a MARRIED MAN -- tying the knot with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Tampa, Florida ... official records show. The couple began dating back in..
How Trump and Biden are fighting for three key battleground states

 President Trump’s top TV ad spending this week is targeting the battleground states of Florida, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, three states he won in 2016 by..
Florida-LSU game set for Saturday is postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

 The game between No. 9 Florida and LSU scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to concerns with several Gators testing positive for COVID-19.
WWE Superstar John Cena, Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married in Florida

WWE Superstar and actor John Cena married girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Tampa...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Just JaredTMZ.com



John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh [Video]

John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh in Tampa, Florida, on October 12th, according to official records.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published
FSU President John Thrasher, Wife Test Positive For COVID [Video]

FSU President John Thrasher, Wife Test Positive For COVID

After months of leading efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus on campus, Florida State University President John Thrasher and his wife, Jean, have tested positive for COVID-19, the university..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:38Published
Fast and Furious 9 Movie (2021) - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena [Video]

Fast and Furious 9 Movie (2021) - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena

Fast and Furious 9 Movie (2021) - Trailer HD - aka F9 - Plot synopsis: After the events of The Fate of the Furious (2017), Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family must face Dominic's younger..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:51Published