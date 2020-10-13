President Trump holds rally in Iowa

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:29s - Published 5 minutes ago

President Trump held battle ground rallies, the last one was in Des Moines, Iowa.

THE FINAL DEBATE IS STILLSCHEDULED TO HAPPEN NEXTTHURSDAY IN NASHVILLE.THE PRESIDENT WAS JUST INANOTHER BATTLEGROUND STATE FOR AMAGA RALLY.HE WAS IN IOWA LAST NIGHT.AT THE RALLY...THE PRESIDENTMADE A POINT TO SPEAK ABOUT ARECENT NEW YORK POST STORYCONCERNING JOE BIDEN AND HIS SONHUNTER, AND THEIR POSSIBLEINVOLVEMENT IN A UKRANIANPROSECUTOR’S FIRING."These emails show that Biden’srepeated claim that he has neverspoken to Hunter about hisbusiness dealings were acomplete lie.

It was a totallie."BUTTED"Joe Biden must immediatelyrelease all emails, meetings,phone calls, transcripts andrecords related to hisinvolvement in his family’sbusiness dealings,influence-peddlings around theworld, including China andincluding Russia, includingRussia."THE PRESIDENT...CALLING FOR SOMESORT OF TRANSPARENCY FROM THEBIDEN CAMPAIGN....AND CLAIMINGTHAT WITH A BIDEN PRESIDENCY THEQUOTE "RADICAL LEFT" WOULD BE INPOWER."If he (Biden) wins, the radicalleft will be running thecountry.

They’re addicted topower.

And God help us if theyget it.

We’ll never be the samecountry.

And we will never beable to recover."IN THE LAST ELECTION, PRESIDENTTRUMP WON IOWA BY NEARLY 10PERCENTAGE P