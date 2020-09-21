Ariana Grande to release new album this month
Ariana Grande has shocked fans by announcing her new album will be released this month
Lady Gaga: 'Making female friends in the music business is like watching pigs fly'The 34 year old singer, recently collaborated with Ariana on the chart topping tune Rain On Me, and Gaga spoke about their friendship in a CBS Sunday morning interview.
Stevie Wonder leaves Motown to start his own record label; releases two new songsStevie Wonder announces he started a label imprint under Republic Records and released new music. He spent nearly 60 years at Motown.
