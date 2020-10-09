Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Rememberance day 2020: Watch the Special interview | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 23:04s - Published
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Rememberance day 2020: Watch the Special interview | Oneindia News

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Rememberance day 2020: Watch the Special interview | Oneindia News

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day (PAILRD) is an annual remembrance day that is observed on October 15.

The day was established in 2002 in order to honor, celebrate, and remember babies who have passed away due to miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death, and other causes of infant loss.

The movement was begun by Robyn Bear, Lisa Brown, and Tammy Novak who petitioned the federal government to recognise the specific day on October 15th.

National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day was eventually passed in the House of Representatives on September 28, 2006.

Prior to this, President Ronald Reagan had designated the month of October as Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month.

#InfantLoss #PAILRD #NeonatalDeath


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Olathe family shines light on pregnancy, infant loss [Video]

Olathe family shines light on pregnancy, infant loss

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day — a day when parents all over the world light a candle to honor young lives lost too soon. It's a story that hits home for an Olathe family, whose..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 04:54Published
Moving On After The Devastating Loss Of A Baby [Video]

Moving On After The Devastating Loss Of A Baby

Emma Hansen wrote a memoir to cope with the loss of her son Reid, who was stillborn. Hansen shares how she dealt with conflicting feelings of hope and fear when she was pregnant for the second time.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 04:02Published
Vijay Mallya can't be extradited till resolution of secret legal matter: MEA | Oneindia News [Video]

Vijay Mallya can't be extradited till resolution of secret legal matter: MEA | Oneindia News

India on Thursday said it is not a party to the secret legal matter in the United Kingdom that has held up fugitive businessman and former member of Parliament Vijay Mallya’s extradition to the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:45Published