Pregnancy and Infant Loss Rememberance day 2020: Watch the Special interview | Oneindia News

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day (PAILRD) is an annual remembrance day that is observed on October 15.

The day was established in 2002 in order to honor, celebrate, and remember babies who have passed away due to miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death, and other causes of infant loss.

The movement was begun by Robyn Bear, Lisa Brown, and Tammy Novak who petitioned the federal government to recognise the specific day on October 15th.

National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day was eventually passed in the House of Representatives on September 28, 2006.

Prior to this, President Ronald Reagan had designated the month of October as Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month.

