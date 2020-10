Firefighting crews were dispatched to brush fire activity in areas north ofLos Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, as hot and dry weather conditions continuein Southern California.

Formed in Southern California in 2005, indie rock band Delta Spirit had a decade-long run until 2015, when after their acclaimed album “Into The Wide,” the..

Powerboats speed across sea in Southern California in Ocean Cup event High horsepower speedboats take to ocean in Southern California Ocean Cup 'Rum Run' event

Now it’s done. The torch has been passed again, handed from George Mikan to Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain to Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Kobe..

The finishing touch has been made to a Lakers mural in Southern California after the team won the 2020 NBA championship on Sunday. The late Kobe Bryant can be..