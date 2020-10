Missing Lee County Teen reported missing

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:32s - Published 4 hours ago

The 13 year old was last seen near Commerce Court.

LCSO is needs help locating a missing teen.

PER-PERSON IN FUNDING, BECAUSEOF INACCURATE NUMBERS.THE LEE COUNTY SHERRIF’S OFFICEIS ASKING FOR YOUR HELP IN THESEARCH FOR A MISSING TEEN.THIRTEEN YEAR OLD LISSA NEM-ECKWAS REPORTED MISSING THISMORNING.

SHE’s 5-FOOT-4, WITHBROWN HAIR AND GREEN/BLUE EYES.SHE WAS LAST SEEN NEAR COMMERCECOURT IN A WHITE SHIRT.

IF YOUHAVE ANY INFORMATION THAT COULDHELP LEAD TO THE LOCATION OFNEM-ECK, L-C-S-O IS ASKING YOUTO CALL THEIR NUMBER ON YOUR