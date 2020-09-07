Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melanie C insists it's the perfect time for a Spice Girls biopic

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Melanie C insists it's the perfect time for a Spice Girls biopic

Melanie C insists it's the perfect time for a Spice Girls biopic

Melanie C has her eyes set on a Spice Girls biopic, following a reunion tour of the girl band last year.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melanie C Melanie C English singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, actress, fitness model and television personality

Queen top UK album chart for first time in 25 years

 The band's Live Around The World concert album beats Blackpink and Mel C to claim pole position.
BBC News
Backstage encounter with Adele inspired Mel C's confident new solo album [Video]

Backstage encounter with Adele inspired Mel C's confident new solo album

Mel C's meeting with Adele backstage during the Spice Girls' Spice World Tour was a turning point in the creation of her new solo album.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Mel C and Geri kicked out of Blur show for trying to rush the stage [Video]

Mel C and Geri kicked out of Blur show for trying to rush the stage

Spice Girls Mel C and Geri Horner were kicked out of a Blur show at the beginning of their career after trying to rush the stage and perform with Damon Albarn.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Spice Girls Spice Girls British girl group

Spice Girls reportedly planning Wannabe video reshoot to mark 25th anniversary [Video]

Spice Girls reportedly planning Wannabe video reshoot to mark 25th anniversary

The Spice Girls are reportedly planning to reshoot the video for their debut single Wannabe to mark their 25th anniversary.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

J-K's Ganderbal Degree College to get 72-bed girls hostel soon [Video]

J-K's Ganderbal Degree College to get 72-bed girls hostel soon

In Jammu and Kashmir, the construction of 72-bed girls hostel for Government Degree College at Ganderbal district is running at high pace to give better opportunity to girl students. The girls come..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:10Published
Spice Girls still hopeful Victoria Beckham will join tour [Video]

Spice Girls still hopeful Victoria Beckham will join tour

Mel C has revealed that she and the other Spice Girls are still hopeful Victoria Beckham will eventually join them on tour.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published
Victoria Beckham Beauty: Posh Lipstick [Video]

Victoria Beckham Beauty: Posh Lipstick

Victoria Beckham just released her brand's most nostalgia-inducing launch yet: a lipstick line inspired by none other than Posh Spice herself. The fashion and beauty mogul teased the collection earlier..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published