Billie Eilish wants people to wear their mask as she speaks at the Billboard Music Awards

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Masked Billie Eilish among early Billboard Music Awards winners

A masked Billie Eilish was among the early winners at the Billboard Music Awards, accepting her prize...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Billie Eilish & Lil Nas X Pick Up Awards at BBMAs 2020, Both Wearing Gucci!

Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X hit the stage to accept their awards at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards,...
Just Jared - Published


knjpsy

ᴮᴱjoon love bot⁷ 📌 people still spreading those billie eilish pics while saying ‘this isn’t what she wants....’ do YOU see the problem here????????? 4 hours ago

king_koala31

YOWIE @ Twitch.tv/yowie31 RT @sylveeoncutie: if i see one more thing about billie eilish's body.... stop commenting on people's bodies! regardless of gender no one w… 10 hours ago

sylveeoncutie

Miki 🐄✨ if i see one more thing about billie eilish's body.... stop commenting on people's bodies! regardless of gender no… https://t.co/RMevyVfjuZ 10 hours ago

helloemmahere1

emma - cute spooky era RT @parmione: can people leave billie eilish alone?? she can do whatever she wants, she can wear whatever she wants, she looks good in it n… 13 hours ago

parmione

liz can people leave billie eilish alone?? she can do whatever she wants, she can wear whatever she wants, she looks go… https://t.co/1sFuOgXCob 14 hours ago

IMBEINGALERT

Ms Frizz RT @tiffstevenson: As if Billie Eilish gives a***if some basement dweller wants to***her or not. People have given this so much air h… 15 hours ago

luciaquinteiro

lucia RT @mckeenziiee: @GamesNosh Why do people feel it's so necessary to judge one and another. Billie Eilish can do whatever the***she wants… 15 hours ago

WasabiAsian1

Was𝙖𝙗𝙞𝘼𝙨𝙞𝙖𝙣 @billieeilish Billie Eilish Shouldn't be shamed. She is dealing with depression and bad things might happen. Like… https://t.co/ZzNwhLFQAw 17 hours ago


Post Malone big winner at delayed Billboard Music Awards [Video]

Post Malone big winner at delayed Billboard Music Awards

Post Malone was the big winner at the delayed Billboard Music Awards, takinghome nine gongs including top artist.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Post Malone wins 9 prizes at Billboard Music Awards [Video]

Post Malone wins 9 prizes at Billboard Music Awards

Post Malone won big at the Billboard Music Awards, taking home nine prizes, including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:20Published
Here are the top highlights from the socially-distanced 2020 Billboard Music Awards [Video]

Here are the top highlights from the socially-distanced 2020 Billboard Music Awards

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards delivered some big moments after being delayed over 5 months and relocated to Los Angeles due to the pandemic.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:17Published