Nitin Gadkari initiates '1st blasting' of Zojila Tunnel

The 'first blasting' for construction of Zojila Tunnel took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on October 15.

14.15-km-long tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar, Dras, Kargil and Leh regions.

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari virtually initiated the project work.

Minister of State (MoS) for Road Transport and Highways General Vijay Kumar Singh, MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh also attended the virtual event.

Nitin Gadkari had reviewed this whole project in detail in February 2020.