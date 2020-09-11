Nitin Gadkari initiates '1st blasting' of Zojila Tunnel

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will virtually initiate 'first blast' of Zojila Tunnel project today (October 15). The tunnel on NH-1 connects Srinagar and Leh through Drass and Kargil. 14.5 km tunnel will provide all weather connectivity between Drass, Kargil, Leh and Srinagar.
On the occasion of Haifa Liberation Day, BJP ministers paid tribute to the soldiers on September 23. Road Transport and Highways Minister, General (Retd) VK Singh, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, RSS leader Indresh Kumar were present at the event. The tribute-paying took place at Delhi's Teen Murti Haifa Chowk.
Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh stated that road construction industry is the biggest ingredient in spurring the economy. "I look at road infrastructure and (road) construction industry, including all the equipment and material that go with it, as something which is the biggest ingredient in spurring the economy," said VK Singh while addressing a session at 'BITU-CON 2020' via video conference.
National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah met PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti after she was released from detention. The meeting was held the Mufti’s residence on Wednesday. The former J&K CM was released almost 14 months after she was arrested amid abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Omar said the meeting was not a political one and the father son duo went to check upon the PDP chief. After her release, Mehbooba Mufti also released an audio targeting Centre. Omar confirmed that the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, who was released from detention on Tuesday, will attend the meeting of 'Gupkar Declaration' signatories to be held at Farooq's residence on Thursday. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:57Published
An outreach program with support from district administration Ganderbal on Basic Health Checkups and Educational Fair was organized by an NGO 'Ehsaas Trust and Dard Welfare Society' in Safapora area of Ganderbal district. The outreach program broadly covered basic health checkups by specialist doctors and free medicines were distributed among people. Free medical checkups were also conducted by the team. People from various villages came to participate in this camp as due to COVID-19 pandemic, people can't visit hospitals. During the event, students were also informed about various scholarships schemes offered by the government. Scholarships are also available with Ehsaas International Trust under the education rehabilitation and scholarship initiative. People appreciated this step and urged to conduct more such outreach programs in the district.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel on road to Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh via video conferencing. Defence Minister also inaugurated 44 bridges on October 12 made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven States/Union Territories, via video-conferencing. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, Indian Army chief MM Naravane and MoS Dr Jitendra Singh were present on the occasion. Addressing the event, Rajnath said, "The construction of these bridges will facilitate military and civil transport in our western, northern and north-east areas." "Our armed forces personnel are deployed in large numbers in areas where transport is not available throughout the year," Defence Minister added. "Even during the lockdown period, BRO continued operations in the North-Eastern states, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. BRO continued its work ensuring that snow clearance is not delayed at remote locations," he further stated. Last week, the Defence Minister had said that the strategically important Atal Tunnel is dedicated to the armed forces protecting India's borders and those living in the remote terrains."I do not need to explain the importance of this tunnel. Its strategic importance is understood by everyone. It will ensure speedy and faster transportation of rations, weapons and other logistics. It will also help in faster deployment of personnel. Situated on the border of two nations, it is dedicated to those protecting our borders, and those who live in those areas," Singh said at the inaugural ceremony in Manali.