Trump, Biden hold competing town halls

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:24s - Published 3 minutes ago

Thursday was supposed to mark the second of three presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

TRUMP AND DEMOCRATIC NOMINEEJOE BIDEN WILL HOLD DUELINGTOWN HALLS IN PLASE OF TSECOND PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE.PRESIDENT TRUMP'S EVENT WITHNBC NEWS IN MIAMI AIRS AT 8M AND WILL COMPETE WITHA-B-C'S TOWN HALL, FEATURIBIDEN.

WE'LL BRING YOUCOMPLETE COVERAGE OF BOTH TOWNHALLS - RIGHT HERE ON WPNEWSCHANNEL 5 AT 11.FORMER PRESIDENT OBAMA I