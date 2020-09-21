Sadiq Khan says London will move into Tier 2 restrictions

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he expects the government to announce that London will shortly be moving into Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions.

MPs in the capital have been told the capital will move into high-alert level midnight on Friday, meaning households will be banned from mixing indoors - including in pubs - from Saturday.

Report by Thomasl.

