Sadiq Khan says London will move into Tier 2 restrictions

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said that he expects the capital to be moved intothe Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Mr Khan told the London Assembly: “Finalconversations with ministers are ongoing around this as we meet – but I expectministers to make an announcement to Parliament later today.” He said thedecision was based on “expert public health and scientific advice” about whatis necessary to save lives in the city. “In addition to the restrictionsalready in place, this would mean different households in London not beingallowed to mix indoors,” he said. “Nobody wants to see more restrictions – butthis is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners lives by myself,London council leaders and by ministers.”
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said that it is likely the capital will pass a "trigger point" to enter the higher Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions in the "next few days".
Black people are at almost twice the risk of dying from Covid-19 than whitepeople, a new study commissioned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan has found. Mr Khanis urging the Government to tackle the inequalities which have led toLondoners experiencing a disproportionate impact of Covid-19 after theindependent report highlighted the uneven effect of the pandemic in relationto factors such as ethnicity and gender.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to police officer Matt Ratana, describing him as a "larger than life" character and an "extraordinary person".
Mr Dick, Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan laid wreaths to honour the police officers who have lost thier lives on National Police Memorial Day.
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that dealing with the coronavirus is a "balancing of two harms" between the harm of the virus to people's health and the harm of lockdown to the economy. He made the comment as he urged local leaders to work with the government on enforcing local restrictions.