Sadiq Khan says London will move into Tier 2 restrictions

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:02s
Sadiq Khan says London will move into Tier 2 restrictions

Sadiq Khan says London will move into Tier 2 restrictions

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he expects the government to announce that London will shortly be moving into Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions.

MPs in the capital have been told the capital will move into high-alert level midnight on Friday, meaning households will be banned from mixing indoors - including in pubs - from Saturday.

Report by Thomasl.

London mayor expecting Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions for capital

London mayor expecting Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions for capital

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said that he expects the capital to be moved intothe Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Mr Khan told the London Assembly: "Finalconversations with ministers are ongoing around this as we meet – but I expectministers to make an announcement to Parliament later today." He said thedecision was based on "expert public health and scientific advice" about whatis necessary to save lives in the city. "In addition to the restrictionsalready in place, this would mean different households in London not beingallowed to mix indoors," he said. "Nobody wants to see more restrictions – butthis is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners lives by myself,London council leaders and by ministers."

Mayor: London heading for Tier 2 restrictions in a few days

Mayor: London heading for Tier 2 restrictions in a few days

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said that it is likely the capital will pass a "trigger point" to enter the higher Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions in the "next few days".

Khan urges Government to tackle inequalities leading to minority Covid-19 deaths

Khan urges Government to tackle inequalities leading to minority Covid-19 deaths

Black people are at almost twice the risk of dying from Covid-19 than whitepeople, a new study commissioned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan has found. Mr Khanis urging the Government to tackle the inequalities which have led toLondoners experiencing a disproportionate impact of Covid-19 after theindependent report highlighted the uneven effect of the pandemic in relationto factors such as ethnicity and gender.

Cressida Dick pays tribute to 'extraordinary' Matt Ratana

Cressida Dick pays tribute to ‘extraordinary’ Matt Ratana

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to police officer Matt Ratana, describing him as a "larger than life" character and an "extraordinary person". Mr Dick, Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan laid wreaths to honour the police officers who have lost thier lives on National Police Memorial Day.

London set to move to Tier 2 of lockdown restrictions

London set to move to Tier 2 of lockdown restrictions

Millions of people in England will face tougher coronavirus restrictions asLondon is set to move into Tier 2 of lockdown measures.

Covid 19 coronavirus: London faces further lockdown measures to stop spread of virus

 London will move to tougher restrictions to fight the spread of Covid-19, with the city going from Tier 1 to Tier 2 restrictions on Saturday, local MPs have been..
New Zealand Herald

Tougher virus restrictions on London from Saturday

 The city will have tougher restrictions from Saturday, including a ban on households mixing indoors.
BBC News

Coronavirus is a 'balancing of two harms' says minister

Coronavirus is a 'balancing of two harms' says minister

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that dealing with the coronavirus is a "balancing of two harms" between the harm of the virus to people's health and the harm of lockdown to the economy. He made the comment as he urged local leaders to work with the government on enforcing local restrictions.

Hunter Biden Allegation Prompts Pushback from Facebook, Twitter

 Joe Biden's campaign rejected assertions made in a published report that were based on unverified material from Trump allies. Facebook and Twitter found the..
NYTimes.com

Twitter locks account of Kayleigh McEnany for sharing Hunter Biden story, White House claims

 Donald Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had her Twitter account locked for sharing a news story that reflected negatively on Joe Biden, according to..
WorldNews

Donald Trump lashes out at Facebook and Twitter over Hunter Biden story

 Donald Trump has lashed out at Facebook and Twitter for limiting the spread of the controversial Hunter Biden email story. The president took to Twitter to rip..
WorldNews

Sadiq Khan warns London may need new Covid restrictions as early as this week

New restrictions banning different households from mixing indoors could be imposed on London as early...
Covid-19: London set to tighten virus curbs from this weekend

"London will shortly be moving into tier 2 or the high alert level of restrictions," Sadiq Khan said.
Millions in England likely to move to tighter COVID-19 rules

LONDON (AP) — London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he expects the government to move the city of 9 million...
Londoners banned from mixing indoors

Londoners banned from mixing indoors

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced that the capital will face Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions.

Khan: London virus cases up 50% in six days

Khan: London virus cases up 50% in six days

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he expects London to move to a higher tier soon after COVID-19 cases rose by 50% in six days.

City workers react to a possible London lockdown

City workers react to a possible London lockdown

Workers in the City of London today gave their verdict on the possibility of a lockdown in the capital. Mayor Sadiq Khan will meet with local London council leaders today to discuss possible new..

