Half of the Great Barrier Reef Has Been Killed Due to Global Warming

Half of the Great Barrier Reef Has Been Killed Due to Global Warming

Half of the Great Barrier Reef Has Been Killed Due to Global Warming

The alarming findings were published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society Journal on Wednesday.


Great Barrier Reef coral reef system off the east coast of Australia, World Heritage Site

Half of the Great Barrier Reef's corals have died since 1995

 Larger species have been affected hardest – almost disappearing from the far northern reaches of the reef.
Great Barrier Reef may never recover from warming

Great Barrier Reef may never recover from warming

Australia's Great Barrier Reef has lost more than half its coral in the last three decades and scientists fear the loss caused by frequent bleaching will compromise its ability to recover.

Climate change has wiped out half of the Great Barrier Reef's corals in the past two decades

 Scientists expect corals will continue dying off unless nations met their Paris Agreement commitment to keep the increase in global average temperature under 2..
Climate change Current rise in Earth's average temperature and its effects

For Trump, a Pattern of Denial, From the Virus to Russia to Climate Change

 The president’s preoccupation with demonstrating strength or rearranging facts to reinforce his worldview has led him, time and again, to downplay, ignore or..
'There is no time to lose': Great Barrier Reef has lost half its corals

The Great Barrier Reef has lost half its corals, with a decline in the number of shallow and deep...
The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost Half Its Coral Since the 1990s

The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost Half Its Coral Since the 1990s

The mass disappearance of coral reefs is just another sign that the planet's ecosystem is crying out for help.

The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost 50% Of All Corals In Past 30 Years

The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost 50% Of All Corals In Past 30 Years

In the last 30 years, Australia's Great Barrier Reef has lost 50% of its coral populations. According to CNN, experts say climate change is a key driver of the reef disturbance. Researchers assessed

Great Barrier Reef: Can tech help it survive?

Great Barrier Reef: Can tech help it survive?

Drones, science stations and monitoring sensors are being used to help buy the reef more time.

